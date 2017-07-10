U.S. suspends whale rescues after Joe Howlett's death
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it won't try to rescue large whales trapped in fishing gear until the agency's emergency response protocols are reviewed. A U.S. agency that responds to marine mammals in distress has halted its efforts to free large whales trapped in fishing gear following the recent death of a whale rescuer off the coast of northern New Brunswick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|Jul 1
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|Charles meets CanadaA s Justin Trudeau ahead Ca...
|Jul 1
|Glen Williams
|1
|Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb...
|Jul 1
|How
|1
|Hundreds line the streets in Ontario to meet Pr...
|Jul 1
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|1
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|Jun 30
|tnox
|3
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|Jun 30
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Hows those Syrians treating ya?
|Jun 30
|@Kelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC