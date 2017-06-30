RCMP exercised due diligence in patro...

RCMP exercised due diligence in patrol carbine rollout: defence lawyer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The RCMP exercised due diligence in arming general duty officers with patrol carbines, a defence lawyer said Tuesday at the force's Labour Code trial stemming from the Moncton, N.B., shooting rampage. The RCMP faces four charges in Justin Bourque's 2014 spree that left three officers dead and two injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $1.2 Million for Habitat Jul 1 Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News Charles meets CanadaA s Justin Trudeau ahead Ca... Jul 1 Glen Williams 1
News Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb... Jul 1 How 1
News Hundreds line the streets in Ontario to meet Pr... Jul 1 Battle_of_Gettysburg 1
News Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11) Jun 30 tnox 3
News Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar... Jun 30 RAM DASS CONSERVA... 1
Hows those Syrians treating ya? Jun 30 @Kelly 2
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,585 • Total comments across all topics: 282,244,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC