Proposed a 11th houra reforms wona t help Canadaa s inmates: B.C. lawyer

Canada's correctional service continued to use indefinite solitary confinement for prisoners despite decades of policy-reform recommendations and a call for change from the prime minister, a lawyer said Tuesday. Joe Arvay told a B.C. Supreme Court judge that change did not come after the Liberals won the election in the fall of 2015, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the justice minister to implement recommendations from a coroner's inquest into the suicide death of a young inmate who'd been isolated.

