Proposed a 11th houra reforms wona t help Canadaa s inmates: B.C. lawyer
Canada's correctional service continued to use indefinite solitary confinement for prisoners despite decades of policy-reform recommendations and a call for change from the prime minister, a lawyer said Tuesday. Joe Arvay told a B.C. Supreme Court judge that change did not come after the Liberals won the election in the fall of 2015, when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the justice minister to implement recommendations from a coroner's inquest into the suicide death of a young inmate who'd been isolated.
Read more at Turtle Island News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|Jul 1
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|Charles meets CanadaA s Justin Trudeau ahead Ca...
|Jul 1
|Glen Williams
|1
|Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb...
|Jul 1
|How
|1
|Hundreds line the streets in Ontario to meet Pr...
|Jul 1
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|1
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|Jun 30
|tnox
|3
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|Jun 30
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Hows those Syrians treating ya?
|Jun 30
|@Kelly
|2
