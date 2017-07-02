Prince Albert was first British royal...

Prince Albert was first British royal to visit Canada in 1860

Just two decades earlier, Upper and Lower Canada had been gripped by rebellion and violent conflict, motivated in part by frustration with the powerful families and unelected political appointees who held power and influence, by tensions between French and English Canadians, and conflict between those loyal to the Crown and those who embraced republicanism ideals imported from Europe and the U.S. South of the border, slavery was a festering cancer that would a year later, along with southern aspirations for independence, help propel the United States into bloody civil war.

