Prince Albert was first British royal to visit Canada in 1860
Just two decades earlier, Upper and Lower Canada had been gripped by rebellion and violent conflict, motivated in part by frustration with the powerful families and unelected political appointees who held power and influence, by tensions between French and English Canadians, and conflict between those loyal to the Crown and those who embraced republicanism ideals imported from Europe and the U.S. South of the border, slavery was a festering cancer that would a year later, along with southern aspirations for independence, help propel the United States into bloody civil war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|Sat
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|Charles meets CanadaA s Justin Trudeau ahead Ca...
|Jul 1
|Glen Williams
|1
|Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb...
|Jul 1
|How
|1
|Hundreds line the streets in Ontario to meet Pr...
|Jul 1
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|1
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|Jun 30
|tnox
|3
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|Jun 30
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Hows those Syrians treating ya?
|Jun 30
|@Kelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC