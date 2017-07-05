New Brunswick dog finds lost cat in s...

New Brunswick dog finds lost cat in storm drain, is hailed as hero

1 hr ago Read more: Lethbridge Herald

Shelly Collette was walking her dog Cash a few weeks ago in Sackville, N.B., when the black border collie Labrador mix stopped over a manhole and refused to move. Collette looked down and saw a cat through the grate and immediately knew it was Ghost, a local cat who had been missing for weeks.

