Moncton bus policy a hurdle for disabled people eager to celebrate Canada 150
Eileen and Laurie Dauphinee are upset there is no accessible transit available on Canada Day,saying it leaves many disabled people no way to attend Moncton's Canada 150 activities. A Moncton couple who wanted to enjoy the Canada Day festivities are criticizing the city's decision to not have Codiac Transit's accessible buses running on July 1. Ability Transit is also not running.
