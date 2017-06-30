Moncton bus policy a hurdle for disab...

Moncton bus policy a hurdle for disabled people eager to celebrate Canada 150

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: CBC News

Eileen and Laurie Dauphinee are upset there is no accessible transit available on Canada Day,saying it leaves many disabled people no way to attend Moncton's Canada 150 activities. A Moncton couple who wanted to enjoy the Canada Day festivities are criticizing the city's decision to not have Codiac Transit's accessible buses running on July 1. Ability Transit is also not running.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hundreds line the streets in Ontario to meet Pr... 2 hr Battle_of_Gettysburg 1
News Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11) 15 hr tnox 3
News Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar... 16 hr RAM DASS CONSERVA... 1
Hows those Syrians treating ya? Fri @Kelly 2
News Prince Charles kicks off Canadian tour in Iqalu... Thu How 1
News Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06) Jun 27 early greetings 67
News Entertainment journal (Nov '10) Jun 26 Pope 4
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,465 • Total comments across all topics: 282,150,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC