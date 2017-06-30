Lawyer for 2 charged after Saint John...

Lawyer for 2 charged after Saint John pot raids wants search warrant unsealed

Sarah Deering is one of two employees of a Saint John marijuana dispensary who are represented by lawyer Laura Mccarthy on drug trafficking charges. The lawyer representing two of the people charged after police raided Saint John's marijuana dispensaries is seeking to have the search warrant unsealed.

