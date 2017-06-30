Indigenous language and culture part of Regina's Canada day celebrations
Lorne Kequahtooway feels the inclusion of Indigenous culture in Canada Day celebrations serves as a reminder of the history and the people who were here more than 150 years ago. As Canadians celebrated 150 years of confederation, Lorne Kequahtooway was teaching a 1,000 year old practice by Indigenous peoples to passersby.
Read more at CBC News.
