Indigenous language and culture part ...

Indigenous language and culture part of Regina's Canada day celebrations

36 min ago

Lorne Kequahtooway feels the inclusion of Indigenous culture in Canada Day celebrations serves as a reminder of the history and the people who were here more than 150 years ago. As Canadians celebrated 150 years of confederation, Lorne Kequahtooway was teaching a 1,000 year old practice by Indigenous peoples to passersby.

