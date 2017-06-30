'I'm safe here': Syrian family shares their gratitude on Canada 150
People from around the world came to celebrate Canada's birthday at Officers' Square in Fredericton, including the AlFarhat family who recently moved to Canada from Syria. From left to right: Waheed AlFarhat, Alaa AlFarhat, two, Asmaa AlFarhat, 11, Bottom left to right: Abdallah AlFarhat, six, Rayan AlFarhat, ten, Ghaidaa AlFarhat, eight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|1 hr
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|Charles meets CanadaA s Justin Trudeau ahead Ca...
|7 hr
|Glen Williams
|1
|Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb...
|11 hr
|How
|1
|Hundreds line the streets in Ontario to meet Pr...
|19 hr
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|1
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|Fri
|tnox
|3
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|Fri
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Hows those Syrians treating ya?
|Fri
|@Kelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC