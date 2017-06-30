'I'm safe here': Syrian family shares their gratitude on Canada 150

People from around the world came to celebrate Canada's birthday at Officers' Square in Fredericton, including the AlFarhat family who recently moved to Canada from Syria. From left to right: Waheed AlFarhat, Alaa AlFarhat, two, Asmaa AlFarhat, 11, Bottom left to right: Abdallah AlFarhat, six, Rayan AlFarhat, ten, Ghaidaa AlFarhat, eight.

