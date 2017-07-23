Homeless Jesus sculpture to be installed in Glasgow
The statue, by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz, is a life-size bronze of a shrouded person sleeping on a bench, with only the crucifixion wounds on his feet indicating he represents Jesus. Glasgow will be the first location in Scotland to house the statue, which is found in around 50 locations across the globe including the Vatican, Madrid in Spain, Chennai in India and several cities in the US.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|Sat
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|Charles meets CanadaA s Justin Trudeau ahead Ca...
|Jul 1
|Glen Williams
|1
|Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb...
|Jul 1
|How
|1
|Hundreds line the streets in Ontario to meet Pr...
|Jul 1
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|1
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|Jun 30
|tnox
|3
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|Jun 30
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Hows those Syrians treating ya?
|Jun 30
|@Kelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC