Homeless Jesus sculpture to be installed in Glasgow

The statue, by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz, is a life-size bronze of a shrouded person sleeping on a bench, with only the crucifixion wounds on his feet indicating he represents Jesus. Glasgow will be the first location in Scotland to house the statue, which is found in around 50 locations across the globe including the Vatican, Madrid in Spain, Chennai in India and several cities in the US.

