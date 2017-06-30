Here's what's going on in New Brunswi...

Here's what's going on in New Brunswick on Canada Day

It's Canada Day on Saturday and there's several events taking place across New Brunswick for people to enjoy. Here's a list of some of the free events taking place in Fredericton , Moncton and Saint John for Canada 150: Saint John will hold its fireworks display at dusk over the Market Square Boardwalk.

