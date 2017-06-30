Here's what's going on in New Brunswick on Canada Day
It's Canada Day on Saturday and there's several events taking place across New Brunswick for people to enjoy. Here's a list of some of the free events taking place in Fredericton , Moncton and Saint John for Canada 150: Saint John will hold its fireworks display at dusk over the Market Square Boardwalk.
