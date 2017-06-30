Deaths, injuries during Moncton shoot...

Deaths, injuries during Moncton shooting could have been avoided: Crown

Tuesday

The Crown at the RCMP's Labour Code trial stemming from the Moncton, N.B., shooting rampage says at least some of the deaths and injuries could have been avoided had the force provided Mounties with the appropriate equipment and training. Federal Crown prosecutor Paul Adams told Moncton provincial court on Tuesday that the officers who responded to Justin Bourque's fatal shooting on June 4, 2014, were outgunned and at a tactical disadvantage.

