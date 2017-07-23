Dead right whales show evidence of collision with vessels, wildlife pathologist says

Two of the right whales found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence bore signs of trauma suggesting they collided with ships, says the wildlife pathologist leading the investigation into why six right whales turned up dead in the gulf in June. "The negative interactions with vessels can be an issue in the Gulf of St. Lawrence," Dr. Pierre-Yves Daoust of the Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown said Tuesday on Information Morning Fredericto n.

