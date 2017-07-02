Canada Day in Ottawa Demonstrates Bad Planning - " Bad for Tourists and Locals Alike
Now tell me this. Does it make sense to spend millions of dollars trying to attract tourists to visit Ottawa to help celebrate Canada 150 during Canada Day, and then after their long trip you ask then to wait 5 hours in line for entertainment on the Hill? If you're a local, does 5 hours sound like a great sell to you?In my view, compared to other Canada Days, this one was overly centralized on entertainment on the Hill, For me, the best Canada Day since I have been in Ottawa fr Date: 17 June, 2017.
