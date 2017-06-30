Canada 150 began first over Cape Spear as Newfoundland boat cruise celebrated
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A boatload of 75 early risers headed out on the North Atlantic off Newfoundland to be among the first to welcome Canada Day as dawn broke over the country's most eastern point. Rain and low clouds blocked the sunrise over the flashing lighthouse at Cape Spear but that didn't bother the flag-waving crowd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|15 hr
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|Charles meets CanadaA s Justin Trudeau ahead Ca...
|21 hr
|Glen Williams
|1
|Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb...
|Sat
|How
|1
|Hundreds line the streets in Ontario to meet Pr...
|Sat
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|1
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|Fri
|tnox
|3
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|Fri
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Hows those Syrians treating ya?
|Fri
|@Kelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC