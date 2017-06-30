Canada 150 began first over Cape Spea...

Canada 150 began first over Cape Spear as Newfoundland boat cruise celebrated

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A boatload of 75 early risers headed out on the North Atlantic off Newfoundland to be among the first to welcome Canada Day as dawn broke over the country's most eastern point. Rain and low clouds blocked the sunrise over the flashing lighthouse at Cape Spear but that didn't bother the flag-waving crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $1.2 Million for Habitat 15 hr Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News Charles meets CanadaA s Justin Trudeau ahead Ca... 21 hr Glen Williams 1
News Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb... Sat How 1
News Hundreds line the streets in Ontario to meet Pr... Sat Battle_of_Gettysburg 1
News Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11) Fri tnox 3
News Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar... Fri RAM DASS CONSERVA... 1
Hows those Syrians treating ya? Fri @Kelly 2
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,827 • Total comments across all topics: 282,180,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC