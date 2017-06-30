Bangkok food truck reopens days after fatal crash

The Bangkok Food Truck reopened Saturday for Canada Day festivities in Moncton, after being closed for several days to allow employees to grieve the loss of a coworker killed in a collision involving one of their food trucks in Neguac Tuesday. 33-year-old Steve Ginson, who had only been with the company for a few days, died after the food truck hit the rear of a transport truck on Principale Street in Neguac.

