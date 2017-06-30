Bangkok food truck reopens days after fatal crash
The Bangkok Food Truck reopened Saturday for Canada Day festivities in Moncton, after being closed for several days to allow employees to grieve the loss of a coworker killed in a collision involving one of their food trucks in Neguac Tuesday. 33-year-old Steve Ginson, who had only been with the company for a few days, died after the food truck hit the rear of a transport truck on Principale Street in Neguac.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|Sat
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|Charles meets CanadaA s Justin Trudeau ahead Ca...
|Sat
|Glen Williams
|1
|Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb...
|Sat
|How
|1
|Hundreds line the streets in Ontario to meet Pr...
|Sat
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|1
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|Jun 30
|tnox
|3
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|Jun 30
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Hows those Syrians treating ya?
|Jun 30
|@Kelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC