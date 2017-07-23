At least 23 people displaced following Woodstock, New Brunswick apartment fire

For the second time in less than a year, more than 20 people have been displaced from their homes due to a fire in the town of Woodstock, N.B. Woodstock Fire Chief Ricky Nicholson said at least 23 people were displaced after a fire broke out at a 12-unit apartment building. He said the fire happened at 7 a.m. on Sunday at 681 Main Street.

