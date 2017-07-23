At least 23 people displaced followin...

At least 23 people displaced following Woodstock, New Brunswick apartment fire

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

For the second time in less than a year, more than 20 people have been displaced from their homes due to a fire in the town of Woodstock, N.B. Woodstock Fire Chief Ricky Nicholson said at least 23 people were displaced after a fire broke out at a 12-unit apartment building. He said the fire happened at 7 a.m. on Sunday at 681 Main Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $1.2 Million for Habitat Sat Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News Charles meets CanadaA s Justin Trudeau ahead Ca... Jul 1 Glen Williams 1
News Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb... Jul 1 How 1
News Hundreds line the streets in Ontario to meet Pr... Jul 1 Battle_of_Gettysburg 1
News Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11) Jun 30 tnox 3
News Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar... Jun 30 RAM DASS CONSERVA... 1
Hows those Syrians treating ya? Jun 30 @Kelly 2
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,489 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC