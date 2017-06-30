A hero's welcome: New Brunswick cat rescued by dog reunites with saviour
The cat, named Ghost, was brought face to face with Cash, the dog who helped return the cat to his owner. According to his owner Izzy Francolini, Ghost has been known to disappear from time to time and at the end of April the cat pulled a disappearing act once more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$1.2 Million for Habitat
|Jul 1
|Mr Peanut - Farmer
|1
|Charles meets CanadaA s Justin Trudeau ahead Ca...
|Jul 1
|Glen Williams
|1
|Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb...
|Jul 1
|How
|1
|Hundreds line the streets in Ontario to meet Pr...
|Jul 1
|Battle_of_Gettysburg
|1
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|Jun 30
|tnox
|3
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|Jun 30
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Hows those Syrians treating ya?
|Jun 30
|@Kelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC