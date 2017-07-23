23 people displaced after weekend bla...

23 people displaced after weekend blaze in Woodstock

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Twenty-three people in Woodstock are without a home after a fire early Sunday morning in the community, according to the Red Cross.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $1.2 Million for Habitat Sat Mr Peanut - Farmer 1
News Charles meets CanadaA s Justin Trudeau ahead Ca... Sat Glen Williams 1
News Longhouse not a protest of Canada 150 but celeb... Sat How 1
News Hundreds line the streets in Ontario to meet Pr... Sat Battle_of_Gettysburg 1
News Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11) Jun 30 tnox 3
News Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar... Jun 30 RAM DASS CONSERVA... 1
Hows those Syrians treating ya? Jun 30 @Kelly 2
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,676 • Total comments across all topics: 282,202,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC