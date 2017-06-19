'You are not a leader': RCMP corporal...

'You are not a leader': RCMP corporal denounces Paulson's Moncton testimony

An RCMP corporal who was a friend of three murdered Mounties is publicly condemning the commissioner's testimony last week as a clear failure of leadership. Commissioner Bob Paulson told the RCMP's Labour Code trial in the 2014 Moncton shootings that management had concerns over the possible militarization of the force as it prepared to arm officers with high-powered carbine rifles.

