Wild weather hits New Brunswick, including a rare tornado warning
Remarkable video has emerged from the hail storm that hit Plaster Rock, N.B. on June 27, 2017. Only minor damage was reported.
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Tue
|early greetings
|67
|Entertainment journal (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Pope
|4
|N.B Power targets Saturday for full restoration... (Dec '13)
|Jun 26
|thenox
|2
|Eastern Canada Winter Storm Update (Feb '15)
|Jun 26
|Tnox
|2
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Jun 26
|TamK
|2
|City staff to study potential for development o...
|Jun 9
|jillwade
|1
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
