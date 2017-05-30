Wet, but worth it: Volunteers clean up Musquash Estuary
Just in time for hiking season, volunteers were cleaning up two trails that highlight the Musquash Estuary, but they had to work fast to avoid less-than-ideal weather this weekend. Each year, the Nature Conservancy of Canada co-ordinates work to spruce up Black Beach Trail and Five Fathom Hole Trail.
