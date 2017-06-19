'Unprecedented event': 6 North Atlantic right whales found dead in June

Since June 7, six North Atlantic right whales have been found dead, floating in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, in a loss that amounts to more than one per cent of the population of the endangered species. The whales were all found in the area between New Brunswick's Miscou Island, Quebec's Magdalen Islands and northern P.E.I. While there have been sightings of dead right whales in the area before, Tonya Wimmer, a marine biologist and the director of Marine Animal Response Society, said it's on a different scale this time around.

