'Unprecedented event': 6 North Atlantic right whales found dead in June
Since June 7, six North Atlantic right whales have been found dead, floating in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, in a loss that amounts to more than one per cent of the population of the endangered species. The whales were all found in the area between New Brunswick's Miscou Island, Quebec's Magdalen Islands and northern P.E.I. While there have been sightings of dead right whales in the area before, Tonya Wimmer, a marine biologist and the director of Marine Animal Response Society, said it's on a different scale this time around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|1 hr
|TorontoVictim
|63
|City staff to study potential for development o...
|Jun 9
|jillwade
|1
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Government accused of hoarding Canadian history...
|Jun 4
|where town archiv...
|1
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|Jun 2
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC