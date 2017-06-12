University of New Brunswick to partne...

University of New Brunswick to partner with Canadian Forces on cybersecurity

16 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

An upcoming partnership between the Canadian Armed Forces and the University of New Brunswick has been announced in an effort to bolster online security through training and research. Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced on Wednesday morning that the partnership is being finalized between the nation's armed forces and the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity, located at UNB.

