University of New Brunswick to partner with Canadian Forces on cybersecurity
An upcoming partnership between the Canadian Armed Forces and the University of New Brunswick has been announced in an effort to bolster online security through training and research. Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries and Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, announced on Wednesday morning that the partnership is being finalized between the nation's armed forces and the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity, located at UNB.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City staff to study potential for development o...
|Jun 9
|jillwade
|1
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Government accused of hoarding Canadian history...
|Jun 4
|where town archiv...
|1
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|Jun 2
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC