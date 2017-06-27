Trudeau sets off on brief, but busy sweep through P.E.I. and N.B.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting an early start to his Canada Day celebrations with a brief swing through two Maritime provinces today. He is scheduled to start his visit in Prince Edward Island before heading to New Brunswick for a day of meet-and-greets that could include a little golf, curling and ice cream.
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Tue
|early greetings
|67
|Entertainment journal (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Pope
|4
|N.B Power targets Saturday for full restoration... (Dec '13)
|Jun 26
|thenox
|2
|Eastern Canada Winter Storm Update (Feb '15)
|Jun 26
|Tnox
|2
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Jun 26
|TamK
|2
|City staff to study potential for development o...
|Jun 9
|jillwade
|1
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
