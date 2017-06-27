Trudeau sets off on brief, but busy s...

Trudeau sets off on brief, but busy sweep through P.E.I. and N.B.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is getting an early start to his Canada Day celebrations with a brief swing through two Maritime provinces today. He is scheduled to start his visit in Prince Edward Island before heading to New Brunswick for a day of meet-and-greets that could include a little golf, curling and ice cream.

