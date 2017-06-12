Trooping the Color Marks Queen's 'Official' Birthday

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Princess Eugenie of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Beatrice of York, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Harry, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England. The Queen wore a powder blue Stewart Parvin outfit and a matching Philip Somerville-designed hat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.