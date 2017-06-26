Trailer Park Boys add landmark Halifa...

Trailer Park Boys add landmark Halifax eatery, bars to growing business empire

The Trailer Park Boys, John Paul Tremblay, as Julian, left, Mike Smith, as Bubbles, centre, and Robb Wells, as Ricky, right, pose for a photograph in Toronto on Thursday, November 27, 2008. The Trailer Park Boys, Nova Scotia's seemingly dopey mockumentary stars, are amassing a business empire spanning an online comedy network, production studio, beverage deals, marijuana branding and now a landmark Halifax restaurant complex.

