Town of Sackville offering free acting workshops in June
The Town of Sackville will be holding three two-hour acting and performing workshops in the month of June that will be taught by professional theatre artists and arts educators. The workshops are open to seniors and anyone else interested in exploring some drama games and exercises.
Read more at Sackville Tribune-Post.
