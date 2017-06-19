Toronto psychiatrist recommends suici...

Toronto psychiatrist recommends suicide barrier at Reversing Falls bridge

A Saint John committee concerned about a high number of crisis calls has recommended suicide prevention barriers for the Reversing Falls Bridge. A researcher from the Sunnybrook Research Institute in Toronto says Saint John should move ahead with a suicide prevention barrier on the Reversing Falls Bridge.

