Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre for 'perfect' Canada...
More than two decades after the residents of Skinners Pond, P.E.I., began trying to scrape together the money to build a centre dedicated to the music and life of their most famous son, the Stompin' Tom Centre will open its doors on Canada's 150th birthday. "It's perfect timing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|8 hr
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
|Mob justice incident in Grand Manan features in... (Sep '06)
|May 19
|Max Power
|127
|Stormy weather leave thousands in dark in Ontar...
|May 19
|Storm damage
|1
|Opposition councillors claim Deane's departure ...
|May 19
|Snotberger StNorb...
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC