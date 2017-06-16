The struggle of 'Lionel Demon': Lingering questions about N.S. murder-suicide
As Nova Scotia's health system continues to grapple with the disturbing case of Lionel Desmond, two of his sisters have come forward to shed new light on what happened to the former Canadian soldier, who was transformed from a fun-loving family man to a paranoid killer after serving two tours in Afghanistan. "His shell came back, but that beautiful soul inside of him became a dark cloud," Cassandra Desmond, one of his twin sisters, said in one of her first in-depth interviews this week.
