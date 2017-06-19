The Queen's hat at Parliament State Opening looked remarkably like the EU flag
The Queen's hat at the State Opening of Parliament has sparked humorous comparisons to the European flag on Twitter. Delphinium blue and adorned with a cluster of matching flowers with bright yellow centres, the hat was designed by the Queen's trusted personal assistant and senior dresser Angela Kelly.
