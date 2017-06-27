Temporary Foodland store to open in Minto, N.B. after fire destroyed original shop
Sobeys has confirmed they will be opening a temporary Foodland store in Minto, N.B. after the community lost their original store earlier this month. The Main St. store was brought to the ground by fire in the morning hours of June 5. Foodland had been in Minto for at least 10 years, according to a resident who spoke with Global News after the fire.
