Taylor Samson's family 'relieved' by guilty verdict but still seek closure
It was an emotional day at Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Sunday, as family and friends of Taylor Samson learned the man accused of killing him had been found guilty. A six-man, six-woman jury found William Sandeson guilty of first-degree murder after deliberating for 22 hours over the course of four days.
