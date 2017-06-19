Stephenville lawyer Trevor Stagg arrested, facing sexual assault and four other charges
He is also facing assault, criminal harassment by repeatedly communicating with another person, and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. Stagg worked for 17 years in New Brunswick before returning to Stephenville in March 2014, when he opened the law firm Stagg & Stagg with his father.
