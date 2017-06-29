Softwood fight squeezes forestry firm with unique cross-border operations
The Canadian-U.S. softwood battle is putting the squeeze on one eastern company with a unique vulnerability to such disputes - its operations cross the border between the two countries. Headquartered in Maine with significant New Brunswick operations, the Twin Rivers Paper Co.
