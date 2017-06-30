SNC-Lavalin sets up infrastructure partnership with European firm
Lavalin is shifting a collection of its Canadian infrastructure holdings to a new partnership with a European investment firm through a $208-million deal announced Friday. The portfolio includes a hospital in Campbellton, N.B., a bridge in Kelowna, B.C., part of Vancouver's SkyTrain rapid transit system and the Southeast Stoney Trail, a 25-kilometre segment of Alberta's provincial highway system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Layoff news upsets Canada Post staff in N.B, N.... (Apr '11)
|10 hr
|tnox
|3
|Capital Wishlist: Peter Herrndorf on how the ar...
|11 hr
|RAM DASS CONSERVA...
|1
|Hows those Syrians treating ya?
|20 hr
|@Kelly
|2
|Prince Charles kicks off Canadian tour in Iqalu...
|Thu
|How
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jun 27
|early greetings
|67
|Entertainment journal (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|Pope
|4
|N.B Power targets Saturday for full restoration... (Dec '13)
|Jun 26
|thenox
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC