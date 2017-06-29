'Slick' of sewage fills Prince of Wal...

'Slick' of sewage fills Prince of Wales Pier basin

A "slick" of raw sewage has been covering the steps near Prince of Wales Pier and making life a misery for people using the harbour basin, according to boat owners. South West Water and the Environment Agency have both said they are looking into a solution after human excrement was pumped out of the wall next to the Prince of Wales Pier basin this month.

