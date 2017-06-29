'Slick' of sewage fills Prince of Wales Pier basin
A "slick" of raw sewage has been covering the steps near Prince of Wales Pier and making life a misery for people using the harbour basin, according to boat owners. South West Water and the Environment Agency have both said they are looking into a solution after human excrement was pumped out of the wall next to the Prince of Wales Pier basin this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Falmouth Packet.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prince Charles kicks off Canadian tour in Iqalu...
|54 min
|How
|1
|Prisoner transferred to Canadian facility (May '06)
|Jun 27
|early greetings
|67
|Entertainment journal (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|Pope
|4
|N.B Power targets Saturday for full restoration... (Dec '13)
|Jun 26
|thenox
|2
|Eastern Canada Winter Storm Update (Feb '15)
|Jun 26
|Tnox
|2
|New album gets a hot start for country singer T... (Apr '16)
|Jun 26
|TamK
|2
|City staff to study potential for development o...
|Jun 9
|jillwade
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC