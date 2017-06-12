Six stories in the news for today, June 14
Public security ministers and attorneys general from Canada, the U-S, Britain, Australia and New Zealand will gather with their intelligence officials for highly sensitive talks during the last week of June. RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson and CSIS director Michel Coulombe wait to appear before the Commons public safety and national security committee in Ottawa, Tuesday February 23, 2016.
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City staff to study potential for development o...
|Jun 9
|jillwade
|1
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Government accused of hoarding Canadian history...
|Jun 4
|where town archiv...
|1
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|Jun 2
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
