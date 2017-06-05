Sentencing today for woman who drove ...

Sentencing today for woman who drove drunk and killed a man

Raymond Keays died after his vehicle was struck by Melissa Amanda Lane's pickup truck last November. A 35-year-old woman will be sentenced Monday afternoon at the Moncton courthouse for impaired driving causing the death of a man last fall.

