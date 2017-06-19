Secretive child death reviews brought New Brunswick's rating down, doctor says
New Brunswick will need to adopt "more comprehensive and transparent" public reporting on child deaths before the Canadian Pediatric Society will consider ranking the province's child death review system as "excellent." Dr. Michael Dickinson, a Miramichi pediatrician who serves as president of the Canadian Pediatric Society, says New Brunswick's child death review system sounded great on paper.
