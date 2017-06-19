Sears to close 2 New Brunswick stores

1 hr ago

The other New Brunswick stores, in Fredericton and Moncton, are not among the 20 full-time Sears locations across the country that will be shut down as Sears Canada reduces its workforce by about 2,900. An additional 15 Sears Home Stores, all 10 outlet stores and 14 Sears Hometown stores will also close.

