Say cheese: Oxford Mail's Royal snap makes it into national competition
Jon Lewis' snap of their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visiting the Covered Market has been entered into a national competition And for Oxford Mail photographer Jon Lewis the yellow stuff helped him get a snap, which is nominated for a national award. Mr Lewis' photograph of the Prince of Wales sampling cheese at the Covered Market, has been shortlisted for the News Media Association's Royal Rota Photography Competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City staff to study potential for development o...
|Jun 9
|jillwade
|1
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|Jun 6
|Mother Nature
|1
|Government accused of hoarding Canadian history...
|Jun 4
|where town archiv...
|1
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|Jun 2
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC