Sackville woman sews 200 teddy bears for IWK in Marlie's memory
More than 200 hand-sewn teddy bears were donated to the IWK Health Centre over the weekend, in memory of the little girl who touched hearts all over the Maritimes as she battled leukemia last year. Leonette Nelson, a close family friend of the Curwins, began making the fleece bears back in January.
