Sackville woman sews 200 teddy bears ...

Sackville woman sews 200 teddy bears for IWK in Marlie's memory

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

More than 200 hand-sewn teddy bears were donated to the IWK Health Centre over the weekend, in memory of the little girl who touched hearts all over the Maritimes as she battled leukemia last year. Leonette Nelson, a close family friend of the Curwins, began making the fleece bears back in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio... 12 hr Mother Nature 1
Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc Jun 4 HereD 1
News Government accused of hoarding Canadian history... Jun 4 where town archiv... 1
News Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ... Jun 2 Skinners Pond PEI 1
News Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma... May 30 Conservative Kong... 13
News St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10) May 28 stolen ambulance 8
News Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08) May 24 A Criminology Stu... 41
See all New Brunswick, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

New Brunswick, Ca...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,247 • Total comments across all topics: 281,570,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC