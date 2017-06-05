Sackville prepares for Canada 150
This year, Canada Day is even more significant as it marks 150 years of the Confederation of Canada. In honour of Canada's birthday, the Sackville Business Association planted more than 5,000 Canada 150 tulips at businesses and parks along Sackville Drive.
