Royal Ascot dress rules relaxed as racegoers wilt in the heat

Sweltering conditions at Royal Ascot forced organisers to relax the strict dress rules in the prestigious royal enclosure for men dressed in top hat and tails. With racegoers wilting in the heat on the opening day of the famous race meet - which held a minute's silence to remember the victims of the recent terrorist attacks and the tower block inferno - men in the exclusive area were allowed to remove their jackets.

