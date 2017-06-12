Rockets fired over Base Gagetown by New Hampshire soldiers
The big bangs that rang through the base on Monday were the work of the 197th Field Artillery Regiment of the New Hampshire Army National Guard. The soldiers, who don't have enough room at home to launch the rockets, are on a 10-day training visit to New Brunswick.
