RCMP's structure could change under new commissioner, says Ralph Goodale
The RCMP has dealt with several controversies in recent years, including harassment and bullying allegations - and labour action that has seen members alter their uniforms to protest wages and working conditions. Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the looming retirement of RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson is as good a time as any to consider rejigging the governance of the force, including the outstanding recommendation to set up a civilian oversight body.
