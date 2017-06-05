RCMP working with Moroccan police to lay charges in U of M cyberattack
Earlier this year, the University of Moncton dealt with a string of offensive mass emails attacking one of its female students. More than three months since a vicious online attack on a female University of Moncton student that authorities have described as "cyberterrorism," the RCMP is reporting progress in its investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
New Brunswick, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Embarrassment to Canadians': abuse, humiliatio...
|20 hr
|Mother Nature
|1
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Jun 4
|HereD
|1
|Government accused of hoarding Canadian history...
|Jun 4
|where town archiv...
|1
|Tiny P.E.I. hamlet readies Stompin' Tom Centre ...
|Jun 2
|Skinners Pond PEI
|1
|Organizers working behind the scenes to find ma...
|May 30
|Conservative Kong...
|13
|St. John Ambulance volunteers save man (Jun '10)
|May 28
|stolen ambulance
|8
|Moncton man Jake Alan Woods, jailed for sex ass... (Mar '08)
|May 24
|A Criminology Stu...
|41
Find what you want!
Search New Brunswick, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC