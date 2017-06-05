RCMP working with Moroccan police to ...

RCMP working with Moroccan police to lay charges in U of M cyberattack

33 min ago

Earlier this year, the University of Moncton dealt with a string of offensive mass emails attacking one of its female students. More than three months since a vicious online attack on a female University of Moncton student that authorities have described as "cyberterrorism," the RCMP is reporting progress in its investigation.

