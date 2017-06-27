Queen among mourners at funeral service for Countess Mountbatten of Burma
The life of Countess Mountbatten of Burma was remembered at her funeral attended by the Queen, Duke of Edinburgh and her godson, the Prince of Wales. Charles gave a private address at the funeral service of Lord Mountbatten's daughter, a woman he has described in the past as his "very special godmother".
